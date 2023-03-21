Gentry Allen Roberts, age 71, of Turkey, NC passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a retired truck driver. Mr. Roberts served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paulie Ardean and Gladys Lucille Clifton Roberts; four brothers, John Roberts, Nolan Paulie Roberts, Noal Ray Roberts, and Richard Charles Roberts; three sisters, Eloise Roberts, Linda Faye Moore, and Joyce Lurleen Roberts; several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by four sisters, Syble Jane Cazier (Bob) of Ypsilanti, MI, Annie Pearl Scharp (Bill) of Turkey, NC, Dorothy Helen Ford (Tom) of Ypsilanti, MI, and Connie Francis Davis (Donald) of Warsaw, NC; one brother, Wilburn Dwayne Roberts (Patty) of Reed City, MI; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 23, 2023, with Tim Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpas Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
