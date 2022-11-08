George Franklin Clifton, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Betz Service Station, and of the Church of Christ Faith. He was a member of Elks Lodge BPOE 2206 and past president of the Piney Hunting Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Connie "C.H." and Elaine Osborn Clifton; one brother, Chris Clifton; grandparents, George and Lily Osborn, and Otis and Ada Clifton.
He is survived by one son, Blake Clifton (Pamela) of Wimauma, FL; three brothers, Tim Clifton of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jeff Clifton of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Mike Clifton of MI; one sister, Connie Clifton of Clarksville, TN; five grandchildren, Wesley Haney (Trinity), Shae Clifton (Nick), Hailey Armentrout (Michael), Anthony Armentrout (Shelbie) and Preston Bridges (Laura); and two great-grandsons, Benny Armentrout and Jackson Bridges.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, with Chad Clanton officiating. Inurnment will follow at Bumpas Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to FOLCA - Friends of Lawrence County Animals, P.O. Box 174, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
