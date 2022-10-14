George Joseph “Joe” Segers, 53, of Killen, AL, passed away October 13, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. Joe was a HVACR Technician for Wolf Creek Contractors at Redstone Arsenal and a member of Union Local 760. He was a native of Charleston, WV. Joe was a loving son and father.
Joe is survived by:
Parents: Shirley Hensley Segers and George Segers
Son: Thomas Segers (Rachel)
Sister: Sarah Segers (Ronald)
He was preceded in death by:
Grandparents: O.D. Hensley & Margaret Hensley and Thomas G. Segers & Sarah Segers
Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Steve Jones officiating. Burial will be in Killen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hill, Alex Scott, Daniel Stutts, Chris Anderson, Mike Bradley, and Kris Littrell.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
