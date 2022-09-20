George Lynn Preston, age 70, resident of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
The family will hold a celebration of life service on October 21, 2022 at Lawrence County Community Center in Kentucky from 10am until 2:00pm. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.
George was born June 30, 1952 in Paintsville, Kentucky and was the son of the late George Farrow Preston and the late Vina Jennings Preston. He worked as a dozer operator and was of the Church of Christ faith. Some of his hobbies were gardening, Nascar racing, and enjoyed his dogs. Most of all George loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Golden Preston of Pulaski; daughters, Laura (Steve) Spillman of Marysville, OH and Crystal Johnson of Inez, KY; stepsons, Richard Pinckley of Bonaire, GA and James Pinckley of Ardmore, AL; brothers, Danny (Sharon) Preston of Titusville, FL and James (Karen) Preston of Louisa, KY; sisters, Charlotte (Paul) McIntosh of Radcliff, KY, Judy (Dave) Petzo of Groveport, OH, Betty Blair of Nicholasville, KY, and Willa (Freddie) May of Louisa, KY; grandchildren, Sallie, Mollie, and Hunter Spillman, and Kylie, Ashleyanna, and Kinsley Stafford; and great grandchild, Corbiet Jones.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Preston and Ricky Preston, and sister, Celia Preston.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
