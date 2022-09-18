George Washington Williams , age 82 of Five Points, TN passed away Sunday September 18, 2022 at Waynesboro Health & Rehabilition Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Veteran of The United States Army serving 2 Tours in Vietnam,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. Greg Lee and Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Vivian Williams Five Points, TN
3-Sons- George Gregory Williams Fort Worth, TX
Randall Lee Williams Leoma, TN
David Shaler Williams Loretto, TN
Sisters- Nellie Urban Loretto, TN
Faye Quillen Lawrenceburg, TN
6-Grandchildren- Mandy- Tiffany- Wayne- Ashley- Austin-Katie
6-Great Grandchildren- Camden- Hunter- Alissa- Madelyn- Nash- Presley
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Lonas H. & Alice Aline Flatt Williams
Sisters- Rosanell Gordon
Carrie Martinez
Betty Bradley
Ina Loyd
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
