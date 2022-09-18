LOCAL OBITUARY

George Washington Williams , age 82 of Five Points, TN passed away Sunday September 18, 2022 at Waynesboro Health & Rehabilition Center after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Veteran of The United States Army serving 2 Tours in Vietnam,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Greg Lee and Mahlon Fisher will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                             Vivian Williams                                      Five Points, TN 

3-Sons-                          George Gregory Williams                     Fort Worth, TX 

                                       Randall Lee Williams                            Leoma, TN 

                                       David Shaler Williams                          Loretto, TN 

Sisters-                          Nellie Urban                                           Loretto, TN 

                                      Faye Quillen                                            Lawrenceburg, TN  

6-Grandchildren- Mandy- Tiffany- Wayne- Ashley- Austin-Katie 

6-Great Grandchildren- Camden- Hunter- Alissa- Madelyn- Nash- Presley 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-     Lonas H. & Alice Aline Flatt Williams 

Sisters-      Rosanell Gordon 

                   Carrie Martinez 

                   Betty Bradley 

                   Ina Loyd 

      

