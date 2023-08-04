George Wayne Jones. Jr. passed away on August 3rd, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on May 5th, 1936, and was 87 years old.
George was a veteran of the US Army. He loved the outdoors where he loved to fish. He was a previous owner of a restaurant and continued through the years to love to cook and bake. George loved wood carving and dancing. He loved joking around with people.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 7th2nd, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
The burial will take place in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
George was preceded in death by parents George Wayne and Hattie Hays Jones, Sr. Son, Jeffery Wayne Jones. Brothers, Bobby Woodson, Billy Wayne Hinton and Charles Jones.
He is survived by,
Daughter, Patsy Jones of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee.
Daughter Stephanie (David) Collins of Chapel Hill, Tennessee.
Daughter Tammy Jones Guerrero of Nashville, Tennessee.
Sister, Barbara Meinecke of Arizona.
Sister-in-law Linda Hinton of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee.
7 grandchildren along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for George Wayne Jones. Jr.
Bennett-May & Pierce
Funeral Home and Crematory
(931) 363-0828
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.