Georgia Jean Clark Sandlin , age 91 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Giles Co,TN.Retired from Parks & Belk, a Cattle farmer, and member of Bunker Hill Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Linda Tidrow will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Several Nieces & Nephews 

Preceded In Death By: 

5-Brothers- Jack, Tobo, Ollie, Kelly, & Harold Clark 

Sisters-       Alyene, Claudia, Virginia, & Carol 

