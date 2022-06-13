Georgia Jean Clark Sandlin , age 91 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Giles Co,TN.Retired from Parks & Belk, a Cattle farmer, and member of Bunker Hill Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Linda Tidrow will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded In Death By:
5-Brothers- Jack, Tobo, Ollie, Kelly, & Harold Clark
Sisters- Alyene, Claudia, Virginia, & Carol
