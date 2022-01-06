Georgia Lee Bivens, age 69, of Ethridge, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Georgia loved farm life, spending time outdoors, and tending to her garden.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Robbin Ava Voss and Jonah Jackson Voss; Husband, Michael Wayne Bivens; Daughter, Heather Renee Bivens; Sister, Anna Kilpatrick.
She is survived by her Daughter, Kimberly Bivens; Brother, Leroy Voss(Judy); Sisters, Sue Bates and Bonnie Perry; Grandson, Anthony Garland; Several Nieces and Nephews.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
