Gerald “JT” Edward Tomsik, 83, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on March 19th, 2023. After serving his country in the US Navy, he dedicated his career to being an optician and cared for the Florence community for over 40 years alongside his daughters, Dr. Roberta Tomsik and Nicole Tomsik Willcutt.
A dynamic man with effortless style and a love for the simple things, he was an avid fly fisherman, a lover of golf, and a player of cards. He had a sharp mind that could take apart and put back together anything you put in front of him. As happy fixing a pair of glasses as he was with a can of Bud Light, JT enjoyed all the good times in life and made light and laughter of the bad ones. Above all, he enjoyed being around his family.
JT is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn; his three children, Roberta Tomsik (Allan), David Tomsik (Tina), and Nicole Tomsik Willcutt (James); his five grandchildren, Alexandra Tomsik Alexander (Todd), Harrison Womack (Hannah, Rylan, Elijah, Ryder), Savannah Wilson, Matthew Aldridge, and Drake Wilson; and his great-grandchildren, James Womack and Meredith Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward James and Helen Marion Revay Tomsik; his sister, Nancy; and his brother, Edward.
Out of respect for his wishes, the family will celebrate his life in private. In lieu of any flowers, the family asks that you hug a loved one, buy them a beer, go have some fun, and reminisce on the good times.
Online condolences may be left at elkinsfuneralhome.com
