Gerald Wayne Beverly, 79 years old, of Killen, Alabama passed from this life to his heavenly home on Monday, February 7, 2022 following a brief illness.
Born on June 28, 1942, a native of Moultrie, Georgia, he graduated from Gordon Military College in Barnesville, Georgia and attended Clemson University on a baseball and football scholarship. Gerald was a member of First Baptist Church Center Star and thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Senior Adults Bible Class.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue Johnson Beverly; sons Jerry (Joy) Beverly, Coral Gables, Florida; Blake Beverly, Decatur, Georgia; Matt (Monica) Humphries, Rogersville; daughter Suzanne (Ryan) Roberson, Killen; grandchildren Alexandra, Samantha, Gabriela, Aubrey, Hannah, Isaac, Sam, Mia, Melia; and his beloved fur-baby, Tyrone.
Gerald’s Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 11, at Elkins East Chapel in Killen, Alabama. Visitation will be at 1:00pm with the Service at 2:00pm in the Chapel. Pastor Ashley Pettus is officiating with Honorary Officiant, Pastor Ronny Jones. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Florence.
Pallbearers are Darrell Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Eric Fenn, Harold Gray, Larry Roberson, and Brandon White. Honorary Pallbearers include Steve Oliver, Bobby Brown, Jon Jordan, and Wade Walker.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to his nurses, Hilton Hollis and Jennifer Cantrell, at North Alabama Medical Center. Your care and compassion for him meant so much to us.
Gerald overcame much adversity. He loved his career as a Business and Sales Manager that encompassed the entire South and Eastern States. Many individuals have expressed appreciation for how he mentored and taught them to be successful. He loved sports, fishing, and anything outdoors. His sense of humor was absolutely hilarious. Gerald was terrible (and had the worst luck) with anything mechanical (HA!) He was humble, loyal, and creative, and a deal-maker. He never understood how much he was loved and admired.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charitable organization of your choice.
