Gerald Wayne Murphy, Sr. passed away on Friday evening, March 3, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Lawrenceburg. He was born in Sundown, Texas on September 28, 1943 and was 79 years old.
Gerald was US Army veteran (retired) serving in Vietnam and the Korean Wars. He Loved his family and was a good husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved fishing.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 3:00pm at 555 Myrick Branch Road Pulaski, TN 38478.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents William Seaburn and Annie Cloud Murphy. His brothers, Glenn, Billy, Steve, Spud, James, and Tommy Murphy. His sister Hazel Murphy. Son-in-law Duane Swindell along with a great-grandson Walker Lumpkin.
He is survived by;
His wife of 62 years Alice Murphy of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Kimberly Swindell of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, LaWanda (David) Gillian of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Son, Gerald Wayne (Heather) Murphy II of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister-in-law, Louise Murphy of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Gerald Wayne Murphy, Sr.
