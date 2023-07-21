Gladys Hill Johns , age 82 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Twice retired, Her first retirement following a civil service career with the U. S. Army's Missile Command Division (MICOM) on the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville AL, where she contributed to the production of the Patriot Missile, along with other notable Defense projects. She then obtained her Bachelor's of Arts in Education from Athens State University, along with a Master's Degree & AA Certificate from Alabama A&M University, as part of a 30 year second career in early education (1st Grade) at Lauderdale County Elementary School in Rogersville, AL.She was also a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 pm. David Simmerman, Harry Green, & Troy Green will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitations will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Rogersville, AL, and preceeding from the funeral 1:00 PM to 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Kenneth Ray Johns Loretto, TN
Son- Corey Ray Johns Mt Juliet, TN
Brother- Grant Hill (Rita) Jackson, TN
Sisters- Carolyn Michael (J. C.) Leoma, TN
Delores Green (Rev. Harry) McMinnville, TN
Grandsons- Jacob Forrest Johns Mt Juliet, TN
Olivier Reynolds Johns Mt Juliet, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Leoma Baptist Church- Kid's Initiative Building Fund & St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
