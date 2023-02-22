Glen Evans Young, age 88 of Pulaski, passed away Monday February 20, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home.
Glen was born October 15, 1934 in the Beech Hill community to Cecil Maurice and Anna Ruth Evans Young. He was a master woodworker and was a retired woodshop teacher, member of the Civitan Club, Special Olympics and St. Andrews Methodist Church. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty Young, sisters Jennie Jo Eason, Elaine Burgess, and his brother Willard Allen Young.
Visitation will be Friday February 24, 2023 from 4-7pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be 10am Saturday February 25, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with interment to follow in Pisgah Cemetery.
Survivors include his sons Glen Douglas Young of Pulaski, Donald Maurice Young and wife Mitzi of Nashville, grandson Justin Young and wife Kaitlin, and granddaughter Elaina Young.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
