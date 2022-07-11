LOCAL OBITUARY

Glen Merritt Compton , age 50 of Leoma, TN passed away July 5, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Athens, AL,  and a machinist.  .  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Bill Barlow will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                                   Dana Moore                                  Leoma, TN

Son-                                    Steven Compton                           Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughter-                       Nicole Osborn                                   Pulaski, TN

Mother-                           Geraldine Wilburn Compton          Leoma, TN

Brothers-                         Bart Allen Compton (Debbie)        Minor Hill, TN

                                          Chris Compton                              Leoma, TN

Sister-                    Dewana Compton Gillenwater (Barry)   Ashville, NC

6 Grandchildren

Preceded in death by: Father- Morris Allen Compton

