Glen Merritt Compton , age 50 of Leoma, TN passed away July 5, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Athens, AL, and a machinist. . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Bill Barlow will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Dana Moore Leoma, TN
Son- Steven Compton Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Nicole Osborn Pulaski, TN
Mother- Geraldine Wilburn Compton Leoma, TN
Brothers- Bart Allen Compton (Debbie) Minor Hill, TN
Chris Compton Leoma, TN
Sister- Dewana Compton Gillenwater (Barry) Ashville, NC
6 Grandchildren
Preceded in death by: Father- Morris Allen Compton
