Glenda Faye Cook Dison, 75, of Rogersville went to her eternal home Friday October 28, 2022. She passed away at home surrounded by her family.
Glenda was a member of Corum Chapel Baptist Church. Mrs. Glenda was a wonderful wife and mother. She spent her whole life caring for her family. She enjoyed spending time with family and fishing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.P. and Ollie Cook and brother, Danny Cook.
She is survived by her husband, George J. Dison; son, Alan Dison (Jennifer); daughter, Melinda Cottrell; brother, James Cook (Elaine); sister, Wanda Cook; four grandchildren, Hunter Dison (Emma), Paisley Dison, Chelsea Cottrell, and Gracie Lovell; one step grandchild, Olivia Morrison; two great grandchildren, Shealynn Rouse and Layne Cottrell..
Visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-8 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, October 31, 2022, 2 PM in the chapel with Mike Poff officiating. Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.