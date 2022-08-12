Glenda Joyce Simmons of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born in Pulaski on
June 26, 1936 and was 86 years old.
She was married for 66 years to Thomas Denton Simmons of Pulaski. She enjoyed cooking, and
spending time with her family and friends. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and doing for
other people. She looked forward to her family outings and get togethers on the holidays. The Lord and
her church family were very important to her. In her younger years she loved to be by the water and
sun bathing however, in her later years she became the sunscreen police.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce
Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service will take place after visitation on Tuesday in the chapel of the funeral home with
Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating.
She was preceded in death by her
Parents, Robert Allen and Laura Lee Bailey Glossup
Brothers, Robert Allen Glossup, Jr. Samuel Clint Glossup, Harold Dean Glossup, Lowell Thomas Glossup,
James Dwain Glossup, Wendell Gale Glossup and Freddie Glossup, and a sister, Jo Ann VanHooser.
She is survived by her
Husband, Thomas Denton Simmons of Pulaski
Daughter, Sherry Simmons of Pulaski
Son, Tommy (Tammy) Simmons of Pulaski
Granddaughters, Mia Simmons of Franklin and Layla (Gabe) Sanchez of Fort Hood, Texas
Brothers, Carl Glossup of Pulaski and Joe Lee Glossup of Okeechobee, Fl.
Sister, Peggie Farrar of Pulaski
Several nephews, nieces and sister-in-laws also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Glenda Joyce
Simmons.
