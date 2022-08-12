LOCAL OBITUARY

Glenda Joyce Simmons of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born in Pulaski on

June 26, 1936 and was 86 years old.

She was married for 66 years to Thomas Denton Simmons of Pulaski. She enjoyed cooking, and

spending time with her family and friends. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and doing for

other people. She looked forward to her family outings and get togethers on the holidays. The Lord and

her church family were very important to her. In her younger years she loved to be by the water and

sun bathing however, in her later years she became the sunscreen police.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Bennett-May &amp; Pierce

Funeral Home and Crematory.

A memorial service will take place after visitation on Tuesday in the chapel of the funeral home with

Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating.

She was preceded in death by her

Parents, Robert Allen and Laura Lee Bailey Glossup

Brothers, Robert Allen Glossup, Jr. Samuel Clint Glossup, Harold Dean Glossup, Lowell Thomas Glossup,

James Dwain Glossup, Wendell Gale Glossup and Freddie Glossup, and a sister, Jo Ann VanHooser.

She is survived by her

Husband, Thomas Denton Simmons of Pulaski

Daughter, Sherry Simmons of Pulaski

Son, Tommy (Tammy) Simmons of Pulaski

Granddaughters, Mia Simmons of Franklin and Layla (Gabe) Sanchez of Fort Hood, Texas

Brothers, Carl Glossup of Pulaski and Joe Lee Glossup of Okeechobee, Fl.

Sister, Peggie Farrar of Pulaski

Several nephews, nieces and sister-in-laws also survive.

Bennett-May &amp; Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Glenda Joyce

Simmons.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

