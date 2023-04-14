Glenda Laferne Smith, age 84, of Leoma TN, passed away Wednesday April 5 at Huntsville
Hospital from extensive injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 15, at 1:00 pm at the Loretto Memorial
Chapel, with Bro. Rodney Krick and Gary Smith officiating. The famiy will visit with friends
Saturday, April 15, at 10:00 am until service time at 1:00pm at the funeral home. in lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to
St. Jude Childrens' Hospital in Memphis,
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Or online at stjude.org/donate.
Bethel Baptist Church Building fund or directly to Bethel Baptist Church 350 Revilo Rd Leoma, TN 38468.
New Hope Baptist Church Building fund or New Hope Mission Fund 46 Jones Chapel Rd Leoma, TN 38468
Born June 14, !938 in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of the late Reverend P.A.
Huntley and the late Sadie Joyce Henderson Huntley.Husband Ray "Butch" Smith
She was preceded in death by sisters Joyce Keasling and Alice Gibson.
Also preceded in death by her son Kevin Smith.
She was precious mother, Grandma, sister, aunt, true friend and child of the Living God. She
enjoyed cooking, gardening, picture puzzles and games.
Survivors include her son Keith Tonya) Smith of Columbia, TN; daughters Stephanie Smith and
Mary Smith both of Leoma, TN; Brother Teddy (Patricia) Huntley of Columbia, TN.
Grandchildren Ryleigh and Elijah Smith. Multiple nieces, nephews and cousins
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family
