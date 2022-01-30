Glenn Archie Henson of Pulaski passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. He was born in Pulaski on September 18, 1938 and was 83 years old.
He was a loving brother and uncle and a friend to all. He was a member of Providence Church of Christ and retired from Fafnir Bearing. Glenn loved to sit on his front poarch and watch people go by. He enjoyed operating his salvage yard after his retirement.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory.
Funeral Service will follow visitation on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Mark Johns officiating.
Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Melba Grace Reynolds Henson.
He is survived by
Brother, Kenneth (Ellen) Henson of Pulaski, TN.
Nephew, Doyle Henson of Pulaski, TN.
Great-nephews, Wesley Chad Henson and Adrian Wade Henson.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Glenn Archie Henson.
