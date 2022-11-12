Glenn Barnett, 81, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 10. He was a native of Lawrence County. Funeral services will be Sunday, November 13, at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Herbert Alexander will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
