Glennie V Jones Harte McClure was born June 8, 1936 in Lena, Mississippi to Austin jones and Lucille Johnson Jones Hall. They also had three sons, Wallace G Jones (Ora Lee) both deceased, Clarence B Jones (Addie) both deceased and Ezell Jones- deceased (Georgia M Jones- Indianapolis, IN)
Glennie attended Sixtown Elementary and Murphy High School in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. She enjoyed attending Harmony Baptist Church where she was baptized and sang in the choir.
She married Euugene Harte in her junior year and moved to Biloxi, Mississippi. From that union Ira Lynn Harte (Charlestine-Katie) was born.
She later moved to Indianapolis, Indiana were she met and married John Thomas McClure Sr. (deceased). From that union they had three children Pamela Rene’ McClure Cross, Aaron Thomas McClure (deceased), and Austin Christopher McClure (deceased) and she raised two stepchildren Cynthia Denise McClure Khaled and John Thomas McClure Jr.
In 1975 the family moved to Prospect, Tennessee. Glennie later moved to Pulaski, Tennessee where she worked twenty years at Gabriel/Arvin Manufacturer until she retired. In her later years she moved to Madison, Tennessee where she lived a comfortable life until her passing June 8, 2022.
She leaves behind to hold her moving memory close to their hearts, two children, two stepchildren, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 13th, 2022 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow at Maplewood cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Glennie Jones McClure.
