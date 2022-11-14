Gordon Eric Miller, of Prospect, passed away November 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Africa on October 27th, 1962 and was 60 years old.
Eric was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working with Lamar and Jay Tucker at Tucker Farms for the last 20 years. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, working with tractors and farm equipment, and loved being at home with his dog Ginger.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 18th, 2022 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Memorial Service will follow at 3:00pm in the Chapel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Miller, and sister Sandy Borman.
He is survived by,
Wife of 32 years, Lisa Carol Miller of Prospect
Daughter, Brittany (Lance) Ellis of Lawrenceburg, TN
Son, Jamie White of Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughters, Shaun Miller of Pulaski, TN
Kailee Miller of Pulaski, TN
7 Grandchildren
Brother, George (Tena) Miller of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Pat White of Florence, AL
Brother, Guy Miller of Lawrenceburg, TN
Sister, Tracy Miller of Lawrenceburg, TN
Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Special Friends include the Wright’s and Ellis Families as well as Sharon Tucker and family along with Derrick and Betsy.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Gordon Eric Miller.
