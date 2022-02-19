Grace Casteel Gilliam, age 95, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lura Mae Parker Casteel; her husband, Horace Robert Gilliam; four brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by one son, Robert Gary Gilliam (Trisha) of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Carolyn Gray (Tommy) of Summertown, TN; two sisters, Lura Dean of Columbia, TN and Ruth Heller of Loretto, TN; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, with Ricky Glass officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
