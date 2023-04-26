Gracie Cheryl Murphy, age 72 of Prospect, passed away Tuesday April 25, 2023 at STRHS in Pulaski.
Cheryl was born April 21, 1951 in Pulaski, TN to Buddy and Alma Brown Fogg. She was a member of New Zion Church of Christ, retired from Frito-Lay, loved sewing and working in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Horace Fogg.
Visitation will be Friday April 28, 2023 from 5-8pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be 10am Saturday April 29, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with interment to follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
Survivors include her husband Jimmy Murphy of Prospect, son Brian Murphy and wife Michelle of Knoxville, TN, daughter Shelley Barnette and husband Corey of Cartersville, GA, sisters Barbara Pardue of Dickson, TN, Carol Cannon of Ashland City, TN, grandchild Brooke Barnette, sisters-in-laws Brenda Murphy of Prospect, Joyce Fogg of Pulaski, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.