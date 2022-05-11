Grady Florence Keeton, infant son of Peyton Keeton and Elizabeth Watkins of St. Joseph, TN, passed away Friday, May 06, 2022, at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Tanya Burks; and paternal grandfather, Michael Keeton.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, Bentley Killen of Killen, AL; maternal grandmother, Hope Brown of Killen, AL; maternal grandfather, Edward Watkins of Quinlan, TX; uncle, Casey Watkins of Fort Worth, TX; and aunts, Madison Burks of St. Joseph, TN and Hailey Killen of Killen, AL.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at St. Joseph Cemetery at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.