Grady Kelsey Moore, Sr., age 91, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Automatic Die Casting, and a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ. Mr. Moore served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a master gardener, loved growing flowers and vegetables, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Scyllar Hughes Moore; his first wife, Betty Ruth Brown Moore; five sisters, Pauline Gobble, Katherine Jackson, Evelyn Horne, Dorothy Allen, and Frances Russell; two brothers, Roy Moore and Butch Moore; and one grandson, Cameron McKissack.
He is survived by his wife, Reba McKissack Moore; three sons, Grady Kelsey Moore, Jr., Randall Lee Moore (Cheryl), and Timothy Wade Moore; one daughter, Pamela Rose McClatchy; four grandchildren, Shawn Farnsworth, Jason Farnsworth, Jeremy Allen Moore, and Brittany Anne Moore; three bonus children, Wayne McKissack (Rebecca), Gary McKissack (Kay), and Sharon Mashburn (Ricky); five bonus grandchildren, Chris McKissack (Laura), Brandon McKissack (Ashley), Courtney Willis (Daniel), Mariana Dickey (Ryan), and Myles Mashburn; eight bonus great-grandchildren, Aubree McKissack, Alyson McKissack, Coleden McKissack, Blakley McKissack, Bentley McKissack, Slade McKissack, Kruz McKissack, and Henry Dickey; and one sister, Joan Allen. Those serving as pallbearers are Wayne Blackwood, Ricky Mashburn, Troy McDonald, Randy Moore, David Durham, and Ken Massey.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with Jerry Morton officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.