Grady Leon Scott, age 75 of Pulaski, passed away Thursday April 6, 2023, at STRHS in Pulaski.
Mr. Scott was born August 13, 1947, in Hinds, Mississippi to Grady Lee and Lauraine Stovall Scott. He was retired from Arvin, member of Genesis Baptist Church, fishing and camping were his favorite hobbies. Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda Scott, son Greg Scott, sisters Jean Norwood and Marthell Prindle.
Visitation will be Monday April 10, 2023, from 4-7pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 2 PM on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home with interment to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his daughter Kristy Williams and husband, Dean, of Goodspring; sister Julia Norwood of Pulaski; grandchildren Sage Gibson and husband, Whitt; Corey Hambrick; great granddaughter Emyrson Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
