LOCAL OBITUARY

Grady Murrel Johns , age 78 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,a self-employed plumber,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Anthony Potts will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Sons-                          Stephen Johns (Sonja)                                   Leoma, TN

                                   Michael Johns (Tonia)                                   Ethridge, TN

                                   Matthew Johns (Jill)                                     Lawrenceburg, TN

                                  Daniel Johns (Stephanie)                               Killen, AL

                                 Andrew Johns (Casey)                                    Killen, AL

Daughter-                Michele Bedingfield (Jeff)                              Leoma, TN

Sister-                       Betty Johns Staggs (Phil)                             Florence, AL

18 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Johnnie Ruth Springer Johns

Brothers- Enoch Woodrow “Junior" Johns JR. & Willie Lee "Cowboy" Johns

Sister- Clayton Johns Jaynes

To plant a tree in memory of Grady Johns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you