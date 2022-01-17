Grady Murrel Johns , age 78 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,a self-employed plumber,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 am. Anthony Potts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Stephen Johns (Sonja) Leoma, TN
Michael Johns (Tonia) Ethridge, TN
Matthew Johns (Jill) Lawrenceburg, TN
Daniel Johns (Stephanie) Killen, AL
Andrew Johns (Casey) Killen, AL
Daughter- Michele Bedingfield (Jeff) Leoma, TN
Sister- Betty Johns Staggs (Phil) Florence, AL
18 Grandchildren
6 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Johnnie Ruth Springer Johns
Brothers- Enoch Woodrow “Junior" Johns JR. & Willie Lee "Cowboy" Johns
Sister- Clayton Johns Jaynes
