Greg Leon Nard , age 41 of Iron City, TN passed away June 17, 2023 at UAB Hospital. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,and  of the Freewill Baptist faith.  Memorial Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.  Stacy Holt will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Holly Creek Cemetery

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Mother-                               Celesia Gambrell Nard                  Iron City, TN

Father-                                 David Wm. Nard                           Iron City, TN

Sister-                                  Kayla Sewell                                   Iron City, TN

Niece-                                  Zayla Sewell                                    Iron City, TN

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

