Greg Leon Nard , age 41 of Iron City, TN passed away June 17, 2023 at UAB Hospital. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,and of the Freewill Baptist faith. Memorial Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Stacy Holt will be officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Mother- Celesia Gambrell Nard Iron City, TN
Father- David Wm. Nard Iron City, TN
Sister- Kayla Sewell Iron City, TN
Niece- Zayla Sewell Iron City, TN
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
