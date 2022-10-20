Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson of Lawrenceburg Tennessee passed away on October 20th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 5th, 1962 and was 60 years old. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hinson, and Daughter, Jessica Hinson.
He is survived by,
His mother, Lois Hinson of Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother, Russell (Felita) Hinson of Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother, Timothy (Sharon) Hinson of Pulaski, TN
Son, Jacob Cody Hinson of Jacksonville, FL
Grandson, Caleb of Little Rock, AR
Fiance, Cynthia Smith of Pulaski, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson.
