Gregory Ray Thompson was born June 23, 1967, in Lawrenceburg, TN to his parents Johnny and Linda Thompson. He spent his childhood in Collinwood, TN surrounded by wonderful friends and family. At a young age, Greg discovered his love for God, music, and singing. He started singing in church with his mom and his Uncle JP when he was just 2 years old. His favorite singer was Elvis Presley and he spent countless hours in his room singing along to Elvis records. When Greg was 6 years old, he fell in love with his new baby sister Tammy. Later, he and his mom discovered she could also sing and the 3 of them would spend most evenings singing gospel songs around their piano. Greg was a smart and happy young man. He excelled in academics. He was the kid who could pass a test without opening a book. He was a creative writer. He loved to write 4-H speeches and poems. Over the years, he would pen beautiful poems for those closest to him. Greg developed a strong faith in God early on in his life. He loved to tell the story of When he was a young boy, he wanted curly hair really bad, and his mom told him to pray and ask God for it. Greg began to pray every night and over the next year his straight blonde hair got wavy and turned to very curly!
Greg grew up in a home filled with lots of love and laughter. He and his sister loved picking at each other about who their parent’s favorite was and this banter carried into their adult lives. Greg brought joy everywhere he went. After high school, Greg moved to Lawrenceburg to be near family and it was there he discovered a love for trucking. He has driven a truck for the past 27 years but most recently was driving a truck for Southern Craft Manufacturing in Loretto, TN. He loved the open road and the places he was able to see along the way. However, he also loved the men that he worked for - Rodney Robinson, Leland Robinson and the Southern Craft family.
On December 27, 1997, Greg married the love of his life, Kimberly Kobeck. Together they built a wonderful life in Ethridge, Tennessee where they were happily married for 25 years. God blessed them with two beautiful daughters, Lydia and Phoebe. He provided for his family in every aspect. Greg and Kim were ordained in the year 2000 and he was the minister of the Barn Fellowship in Ethridge where he preached almost every Sunday. Greg and Kim and their girls would there share the gospel of Jesus Christ through God’s word and song. As Greg grew older, he discovered a love for Thomas Kinkade paintings and adorned his home with his favorites. He loved Peyton Manning and the Colts, watching boxing matches with his dad and wife, and became very passionate about playing golf. His children describe him as sunshine in human form. He was a dedicated and loving father and did anything he could to see his girls happy. Greg went above and beyond for every occasion whether it was a dance recital, cheerleading performance, or to hear his daughters sing in the talent show. He always showed up for his family. He loved everyone he met and did his best to make everyone feel special. Greg passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 17, 2023. His family and friends have suffered an immeasurable loss, but know they will one day be reunited with him in heaven.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, Johnny Thompson; father-in-law, Mart Kobeck; and sister-in-law, Sandy Kobeck.
Greg is survived by his wife, Kim; three children, Zackary, Lydia, and Phoebe; His mom, Linda Thompson; sister, Tammy (Doug) Stokes; brother-in-law, Marty Kobeck; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12 PM to 3 PM Monday, March 20, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Monday, March 20, 2023, with Roger Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Old Ethridge Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
