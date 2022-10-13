Gregory Warren Stutts, 63, of Killen, passed away October 12, 2022, at his residence. He was a heavy equipment operator for Alabama Reclamation, a member of Local #320 Operating Engineers, and a Christian. Greg loved listening to and playing Bluegrass & Country music, especially the music of John Prine.
Survivors include:
Sons: Shamon Stutts & Jesse Stutts
Daughter: Trosha Magee
Brother: Steven Stutts
(4) Grandchildren; (2) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Alvin Clyde Stutts & Frances Willodean Springer Stutts
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at Atlas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be his guitar picking buddies and his Union Brothers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.