LOCAL OBITUARY

Gregory Warren Stutts, 63, of Killen, passed away October 12, 2022, at his residence.  He was a heavy equipment operator for Alabama Reclamation, a member of Local #320 Operating Engineers, and a Christian.  Greg loved listening to and playing Bluegrass & Country music, especially the music of John Prine.

Survivors include:

            Sons:  Shamon Stutts & Jesse Stutts

            Daughter:  Trosha Magee

            Brother:  Steven Stutts

            (4) Grandchildren;  (2) great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Alvin Clyde Stutts & Frances Willodean Springer Stutts

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating.  Burial will be at Atlas Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be his guitar picking buddies and his Union Brothers.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Stutts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you