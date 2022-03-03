Harley E. Holland, age 86, of Ethridge, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Ethridge, TN, attended Lawrence County High School, retired as a General Contractor, he was a farmer, and former employee of Murray Ohio where he was in the Time Study Department. Harley had a loving and giving heart. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church, and he loved his church dearly. He was a man of great Christian Faith, and his family was his whole heart whom he loved deeply. Mr. Holland served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cordie and Sadie Florence Kerr Holland; two brothers, C.W. Holland and Dan Holland; and five sisters, Christine Hill, Elizabeth Edwards Grisham, Sue Ella Gowen, Mildred Buffaloe, and Doris Grantham.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geneva Rose Holland of Ethridge, TN; three daughters, Keena Holland Neal (Doug) of Waynesboro, VA, Melita Holland Massey (Skip) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jill Holland Kilburn (Steve) of Lawrenceburg, TN; six grandsons, Brock Kilburn (Ashley) of Shelbyville, TN, Zach Kilburn (Lena) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Blaine Kilburn (Mariam) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Peyton Kilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN, Blake Neal of Denver, CO, and Will Massey (Shelley) of Shelbyville, TN; two granddaughters, Jenna Tipper (Chad) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Ali Bivens (Dustin) of Kernersville, NC; fourteen great-grandchildren, Bodi Kilburn, Brooks Kilburn, Asher Kilburn, Lily Woodall, Jasper Kilburn, Harley Beth Kilburn, Rinny Kilburn, Maggie, Henry Kilburn, Kailey Sunnucks Neal, Scarlett Hartsfield, Sully Tipper, Lona Tipper, and Annalise Massey; one brother-in-law, David Rose (Bonnie); two sisters-in-law, Linda Brock and Mary Nell Holland; many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Mars Hill Baptist Church at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 6, 2022, with Brock Kilburn, Mickey Brackin, and Jeff Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to John Lay Cemetery Fund or the Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.