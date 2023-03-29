Harley Joe Hollingsworth Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on March 26, 2023.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Elgin Missionary Baptist Church from 12 – 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at the church with Bro. Audie Bogus and Bro. Bobby Walton officiating. The burial will be in Ingram-Thornton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Harley Joe Hollingsworth Jr., Daniel Hollingsworth, Anthony Hollingsworth, Chad Hollingsworth, Hayden Hollingsworth, and Brandon Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wyatt Hollingsworth, Titus Hollingsworth, Ethan Hollingsworth, Terry Warren, Chris Putman, Jerry Sanderson, and Gayron Ingrum.
Joe was a charter member of Elgin Missionary Baptist church where he served as a Deacon for 51 years. He was a retiree of Reynolds/Wise Metals Company after 40 years. He served in the Alabama National Guard for 6 years, served as a deputy sheriff of Lauderdale County for 3 years and was a member of IBEW Local #558.
He lived his life in service to the Lord and serving the church. He enjoyed playing music and singing with his kids and grandkids throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Joe Dar (Lofton) Hollingsworth and Mother, Estella Hollingsworth. He is survived by his Wife, Shirley Hollingsworth; Children, Leigh Smith, Harley Joe Hollingsworth Jr. (Wife, Kim), Kellie Putman (Husband, Chris), Daniel Hollingsworth (Wife, Laura), Anthony Hollingsworth (Wife, Melanie); Grand Kid, Chad Hollingsworth (Wife Courtney), Bailey Putman, Brandon Smith, Hayden Hollingsworth, Ella, Leah, Wyatt and Titus Hollingsworth, Abigail, Zoey, Evie and Ethan Hollingsworth; Sisters, Shelby Warren (Son, Terry) and Jane Hollingsworth; Multiple nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shoals Hospice, Dr. Reid Melson, Dr. Kenneth Rose, Dr. Danny Martin and all doctors and staff of North Alabama Medical Center for the loving care they gave to our Husband and Father.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Elgin Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Fund, 151 County Road 628, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Hollingsworth family.
