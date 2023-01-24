Harold Eugene Johnson, age 70 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. He attended Lawrenceburg Christian Fellowship Church. Harold was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was a former heavy equipment operator in Colorado and retired from the Labor Local 386 in Tennessee. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his Grandchildren, farming, carpentry, hunting, and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Elvin and Juanita Johnson; Brothers, Johnny Wayne Johnson, Terry Ray Johnson; Grandchild, Jeremy Kellum
He is survived by his Wife of 45 years, Lois Johnson; Son, John Johnson (Christina Longfoot), Kevin Nix; Daughter, Janet Kellum (James “Wes”), Jessica Parunak (Jeremiah); Brothers, Charles Johnson (Sue), Ronald Johnson; Sisters, Betty Pittser (Marvin), Mary Johnson (Tommy Mayes), Linda Judkins (Eddie); Grandchildren, Matthew Parunak, James Christopher Kellum, James Wilbur Parunak, Sarah Parunak, Cora Parunak, Benjamin Parunak; Special Friends, Ricky and Joyce Violet; Several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
