Harold “Ned” Leatherwood went home to his Lord and Savior on November 27, 2022 in Gallatin, TN. He impacted everyone he met with his joyous attitude and enthusiasm for life.
He was born in Leoma, TN on June 26, 1945, the youngest of eight children. His family moved to Auburndale, Florida when he was five. He got into some mischief in his youth and his antics were legendary. Those who knew him have many stories to tell. He didn’t embrace education at an early age, but later went to college in his 40’s. We learned from him about work ethic and not giving up when things are hard. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He has worked in a factory, as a carpenter, painter, landlord, salesman, radiologic, MRI and lithotripsy technologist.
Ned was the life of every party, always cracking jokes, some good, but most bad. He loved games and competition of any kind, particularly a hard-fought game of Rook. He loved music even though he couldn't carry a tune. He also never passed up a yard sale. He enjoyed the ocean, ice cream and naps. He had a big heart and would help anyone that needed it. He loved Jesus, and his family and they all loved him.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Parker Leatherwood and Esther Archer; a sister, Estella Byrd; and a brother, Lee Leatherwood.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judy Collins, to whom he was Mr. Dz because he was quite the doozy. He was a hero to his daughters, Barb Springer (Kerry) and Carol Ellis (Chris); and fun-loving Yang Yang to his beloved grandchildren, Kayla, Maggie, Ty and Zoe.
Also left with decades of fond and colorful memories are his siblings, Dorothy Kerrick, Lady Bill Wilburn, Ellen Barnes, Donald Leatherwood, and Fred Leatherwood, as well as many cherished nephews and nieces.
He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He touched the lives of so many people. He was our most favorite person in the world and he will always be with us even if we can’t see him.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, December 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 03, 2022, with Chad Clanton and Ricky Wilburn officiating. Interment will follow at Center Point Methodist Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.