Harold "Shorty" Fields, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Alive Hospice Residence Nashville. He was a native of Liberty Grove, TN, a self-employed used car salesman, avid dirt track racer, and a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church. Mr. Fields served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Oliver "B.O." and Odell Campbell Fields; one son, Mark Fields; four sisters, Doris Ezell, Betty Eck, Nancy Moore, and Mildred Brown; and three brothers, Milton Fields, Kenneth Fields, and Bob Fields.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Fields of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Malinda Huntley (John) of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughter-in-law, Candice Fields of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Ben Fields (Margaret) of San Antonio, TX, and James Fields of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Peggy Kilgore of Smyrna, TN; and four grandchildren, Carley Fields, Braden Fields, Abby Carsen Huntley, and Carter Huntley, all of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2022, with Billy Beal officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Mark Fields Memorial Fund at First Farmers Bank. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
