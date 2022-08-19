Harold Smithson McAnally, age 79, was called to his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
He lived most all his life as a resident of Lawrence County, Tennessee until he and his wife, Linda, moved to Decatur in January this year.
Harold leaves behind his sweetheart of 60 years, Linda Blasingim McAnally; his son, Blake McAnally and wife, Patty of Decatur, AL; his son, Tim McAnally of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Cara McAnally Elliott (Charles) of Decatur, AL, Patrick McAnally of Nashville, TN, Colby McAnally (Allison) of Memphis, TN, Trevor McAnally (Caroline) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jaxson McAnally of Huntsville, AL; and three precious great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Blake Elliott, Charlotte Elaine Elliott, and Vivienne Bennett Elliott of Decatur, AL.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Boyte North McAnally and Edith Pope McAnally; and one sister, Carolyn McAnally Thomason. He is survived by his brother, Larry McAnally (Jean) of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Harold was born in Lawrence County, Tennessee and was raised on his family’s farm where he enjoyed showing Shorthorn Cattle. He attended Summertown High School, graduating in the Class of 1961. Harold and Linda were married on a Wednesday night after church in Lawrenceburg on November 22, 1961.
Harold, Linda and their boys moved to Huntsville, Alabama for one year in 1965 where Harold worked at NASA as a Tool Maker for the Saturn V rocket. They then moved in 1966 to Marietta, Georgia where Harold worked one year for Lockheed making tools for the fabrication of the C-5 Galaxy aircraft. In October 1966, they moved back to Lawrenceburg where Harold began his 28-year career with United Parcel Service. There, Harold drove the Lawrenceburg to Ardmore route for 28 years, accident free!
Harold owned and operated a Used Car Lot from 1974 until 1985. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing. Later in life, he would fish on the beach in Gulf Shores every morning for 15 winters. Harold and Linda made many trips to Poland to teach English using the bible. Harold also made a few trips to South America for mission work and working with orphanages. Harold was a member of the Leoma Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Leoma Church of Christ. Funeral services will be conducted at Leoma Church of Christ at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, with Blake McAnally and Colby McAnally officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Leoma Church of Christ or the Lads to Leaders Program. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
