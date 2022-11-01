Harold Wayne Phillips, age 80, of Florence, AL passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Hudson Company, and of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Phillips served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. O. "Shorty" and Eunice Mashburn Phillips; and one brother, Billy Ray Phillips.
He is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Phillips (Jane) of Florence, AL, and Jimmy Phillips (Brenda) of Killen, AL; sister-in-law, Brenda Phillips of Lawrenceburg, TN; nieces, Tracy Bottoms (Jeff), Katie Moody, and Amanda Perry (Jason); nephew, Jon Phillips (Lori), several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday, November 04, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 12:00 PM Friday, November 04, 2022, with Ronald Mashburn officiating. Interment will follow at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
