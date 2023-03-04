Harry C. Snoddy, 88, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his residence. He was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School, veteran of the United States Army and retired from Saginaw Steering Gear, Athens.
A visitation will be Monday, March 6, from 11 AM–12 PM at Rogersville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens.
Mr. Snoddy was preceded in death by his parents, Pete & Velma Snoddy; stepmother, Evelyn Greer; siblings, Alta (Robert) Barnett, Robbie Nugent, Lowell (Reba) Snoddy and David Snoddy. He is survived by his wife, Jerald Dean Snoddy; children, Larry (Cathy) Snoddy, Sherry (Jay) Creps and Wanda (Amanda) Snoddy; grandchildren, Kimberlyn (Michael) George, Lilli Grace Snoddy, Timothy (Brittani) Creps, Austin (Morgan) Creps, Samantha (Cody) Wagner, Nora Schuber and Joseph Schuber; sister-in-law, Bonnie Snoddy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Shoals Hospice. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Snoddy family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.