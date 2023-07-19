Harry Rolin Broadfoot, 75, of Florence, AL, passed away July 18, 2023 at his home. Harry was retired from Florence Electricity Department as a Lineman and General Foreman and was a member of IBEW #558. He was of the Christian faith.
Harry is survived by:
Wife: Mary Elizabeth Myrick Broadfoot
Son: Jeffrey Broadfoot (Lisa)
Daughters: Tammie Thigpen (Tim), Teresa Ruple (Tommy), and Tina Serment (Eddie)
Grandchildren: Heath Thigpen (Robyn), Hank Thigpen (Emma), Rachel Ruple, Ragan Hamner (Ryan), Ryan Ruple, Sydney Nelson (Michael), Sara Serment, and Boone Broadfoot
(5) Great-Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by:
Father: George W. Taylor
Mother: Lorraine Blackwell Danner
Brothers: William “Buck” Broadfoot, Mickey Broadfoot, and Jim Broadfoot
Sister: Jerell Pruitt
Visitation will be Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Pallbearers for the private graveside service will be Tim Thigpen, Tommy Ruple, Heath Thigpen, Ryan Ruple, Ryan Hamner, Boone Broadfoot, Hank Thigpen, and Michael Nelson.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. James Lamb and Southern Care Hospice, especially Nurses Melanie, Paris, and CNA Misty. Also, a special thank you to sweet Amy Gilley for helping take great care of our husband and Daddy.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
