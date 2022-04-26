Harvey Dean Hedgecoth, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, TN, on May 21, 1941, served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, retired from Fafnir, he was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Woodrow and Ida Frances Williams Hedgecoth, brothers, Larry and Paul Hedgecoth, and son, Corey Hedgecoth.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11 AM until 12 Noon funeral time at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors are: Son, Ronnie Hedgecoth and Melissa, Petersburg, Sisters, Betty Jo Locke and Larry, Lynnville, Linda Faye Maxwell and Phil, Pulaski, grandchildren, Chase, Daniel, Breylan and Olivia Hedgecoth.
Memorials may be made to your church of favorite charity.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
