Harvey Hughes, age 87, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, owner of Hughes Sheetmetal, enjoyed gardening, and a member of Summertown Baptist Church. Mr. Hughes served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Loyce and Trannie Smith Hughes; his wife, Lucille Ragsdale Staggs Hughes; two step-sons, Herman "Pete" Staggs and Sherman Staggs; two brothers, Robert L. Hughes, Jr. and William "Bill" Hughes; and four sisters, Ava Nell Mudse, Barbara Ann Eves, Imogene Giles, and Sheila Konig.
He is survived by two brothers, Delmer T. Hughes of Lawrenceburg, TN and Charles E. Hughes of Summertown, TN; one sister, Linda Faye Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; one step-grandson, Daniel Staggs of Summertown, TN; two step-great-grandchildren, Camden Staggs of Summertown, TN and Heleyna Holt of Mt. Pleasant, TN; and several other step-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home, with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM, with Gary Hughes officiating. A private interment will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, TN at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
