Ms. Hattie Jane Harney, also known as Mama, Grandmama, Granny, Aunt Hattie, Hat & Cut’n Hattie, was born on March 2, 1935 in Giles County. She was the fifth out of ten children born to the late Bessie Lou Harney. Her father was the late Lonzy Dangerfield, Sr. Hattie Jane was united in holy matrimony to the late Hobson M. Harney, Sr. in 1951. That union blessed her with four children Catherine, Hobson, Mattie, and Tim.
Hattie Jane joined Indian Creek M. B. Church in Bryson, Tennessee in 1947 and was a faithful member until her illness. She was a songbird in the church choir, served on the kitchen committee, and a faithful member on the Mother Board. She loved her family and her church family but most of all she loved the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents Bessie L. Harney and Lonzy Dangerfield, Sr. Brothers, Robert, Isaiah, Bill, and Frank Harney. She is also preceded in death by her youngest son Timothy Harney.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9th, 2022 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton, Tennessee.
The burial will follow in the Maplewood, Cemetery.
The Lord called Ms.Hattie home to rest on May 5, 2022 after serving the Lord for over 70 years. She leaves behind loving memories to her daughters Catherine Harney and Mattie (Anthony) Bledsoe. Her son Hobson (Cynthia) Harney, Jr., Daughter-in-law, Karen Barnickle. Brothers, Alex King, Joe (Gwen) Harney, and Lonza (Sunya) Dangerfield, Jr. Brother-in-laws, Nathanel Harney and Joe Douglas (Diane) Harney. Sisters, Christine Franklin, Ida Harney, Margaret Bledsoe, Rosie (Bobby) Sherrell, and Anna Holt. Seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Hattie Jane Harney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.