Hattie Mae McConnell, age 84, wife of Richard O. McConnell, and a resident of Ethridge, passed away Friday morning, May 6, 2022, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Giles County with Roger Creasy and J.B. Higgins officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Hattie was born on March 21, 1938, in Pulaski, Tennessee. She married Richard McConnell on October 3, 1959; together they were long time members of Rose Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She loved taking care of children and watching game shows. Above all, she loved her family.
In addition to her husband, Richard of sixty-two years, she is survived by her children, John “Dwight” McConnell of Lawrenceburg, Nancy (Jeff) Hart of Loretto, Betty Davis (Dale Darks) of Santa Fe, Bobby Joe (Stacy) McConnell of Florida, Kathy McConnell (Clifford Tidwell) of Ethridge, Michael McConnell (Peggy Hipp) of Lebanon, Bubba McConnell of Ethridge, Christina McConnell of Columbia, Michael McConnell, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, brother, James (Betty) Malone of Minor Hill, sister, Gay “Billie” Hunt of Pulaski, sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James “Bud” Malone, son, Richard McConnell, brother, Charles Malone, and sister, Jewel Walker.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hart, Mitch Hart, Eric Hart, Austin Davis, Clifford Tidwell, Raymond Davis, Michael McConnell, and Sunshine Davis. Honorary pallbearers will include Bubba McConnell and Dwight McConnell.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Unity Hospice and all the nurses who cared for Hattie.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
