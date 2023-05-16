Heidi Faith Lewter
Jeremiah 1:5 - I knew you before I formed you in your Mother’s womb.
Born May 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM & Leaped into the arms of Jesus on May 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM.
Heidi “Faith” Lewter weighed 5 lb 3 oz, 17 1/4 inches long, with the most angelic, cherub blonde hair.
She is survived by her parents, Jodie & Owen Lewter II, Big Brother- Bo Lewter, Big Sisters Addie Jo & Harbor Lewter; her grandparents Mary Ann & Owen Lewter and Rhonda & Dennis Kimbrough; Uncle Ashley & Aunt Amanda Kimbrough (John Robert & Elias) & many cousins, family and friends.
A private burial for family will be held at the Wheelerton Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Faith’s memory to the Wells Clayton Whitworth Memorial Fund, C/O Kelley Whitworth 124 Kinglet Way Madison, AL 35756
