LOCAL OBITUARY

Helda Barnett Landers, 68, Killen, AL, passed away January 9, 2022 at NAMC. Helda was a self-employed Avon saleslady and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.

Helda is survived by:

Brother: Travis Barnett

Nephews: Michael W. Moody, Tony Moody, and George Barnett

Nieces: Sissie Moody and Felicia Moody

Great many more nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by:

Husband: Tom Landers

Parents: Johnny Woodrow Barnett and Mabel Elaine Thigpen Barnett

Brother: Melvin Barnett

Sister: Reba Ann Barnett Moody

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Dial officiating. Burial will be in Centerhill Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Helda Landers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

