Helen Ann Yeghiaian passed away Monday morning, April 10, 2023, at her home in Giles County. She was born in Smithville, Tennessee on July 6, 1943 and was 79 years old.
Helen was member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls and sewing.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00pm on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 12:00pm at Burton Ponder Cemetery in Smithville, TN
The burial will take place in the Burton Ponder Cemetery in Smithville, Tennessee.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Cantrell and Lillie Farlles Derting , son, Scotty Ponder, and brothers, Paul and Glen Cantrell.
She is survived by her,
Husband, Yeghia Yeghiaian of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Daughters, Ginger Ponder and Samantha Word both of Pulaski, Tennessee
Grandson, Alex Kilgore of Pulaski, Tennessee
Brothers, Lewis (Peggy) Cantrell of Smithville, Tennessee
Ralph (Debbie) Cantrell of Wyoming
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Helen Ann Yeghiaian.
