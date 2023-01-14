Helen "Marie" Tease Martin, age 67, of Troy, Montana, passed away December 26, 2022, at her home. She was of the Christian faith and a member at Three Lakes Bible Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Helen Tease and one brother Jesse Tease. She is survived by her husband Craig Martin; one son Logan Martin; one daughter Wendy Martin; and 4 grandchildren all of Montana; one brother Johnny Tease and two sisters Kathy Richard and Brenda Limon all of Lawrenceburg, TN. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2 PM at Three Lakes Bible Church in Troy, Montana.
