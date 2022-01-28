LOCAL OBITUARY

Helen Willodean Smith, age 89 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Ricky Wade will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

3 Sons-                       Bud Smith Sr.                                     Revilo, TN

                                   Michael Smith                                    New Prospect, TN

                                   Ricky Smith                                        Pulaski, TN

2 Daughters-            Darlene Michalek                                Chicago, IL

                                  Donna McMahan                                 Leoma, TN

11 Grandchildren

24 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Daniel Elmo "Bo" Smith

Parents- Roy & Allie Crum Johnson

Son- Travis Ozzie Smith

Grandson- Christopher Brian Smith

Brothers- Walter & Billy Gene Johnson

Sister- Jewel Garner

     

 

