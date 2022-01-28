Helen Willodean Smith, age 89 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Ricky Wade will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
3 Sons- Bud Smith Sr. Revilo, TN
Michael Smith New Prospect, TN
Ricky Smith Pulaski, TN
2 Daughters- Darlene Michalek Chicago, IL
Donna McMahan Leoma, TN
11 Grandchildren
24 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Daniel Elmo "Bo" Smith
Parents- Roy & Allie Crum Johnson
Son- Travis Ozzie Smith
Grandson- Christopher Brian Smith
Brothers- Walter & Billy Gene Johnson
Sister- Jewel Garner
