Henrietta Irene Henkel, age 79 passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her home in Lawrenceburg. She was a New Testament, Born again believer that attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved working with children and taught Sunday School for many years.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Raymond Aurthur Howe and Alexandria Estelle Drobiezewski; Son, Raymond H. Henkel; Brothers, Raymond Howe, Richard Howe; Sisters, Joanne Howe, Edith Alexander, One Grandchild
She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Roy W. Henkel; Sons, Roy W. Henkel Jr., Russell J. Henkel; Sisters, Geraldine Racculia, Marcia Calabrese, RoseMarie Vernon, Ramona Julian; Grandchildren, Abigail Henkel, Christopher Henkel, Lillirose Henkel.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Brother Reggie Coleman officiating.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Loretto, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the missions of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
